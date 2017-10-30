John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

A cold front is making its way toward New Mexico. This will kick up the winds in the Albuquerque metro area later today and tonight. Mountain snow will develop for the northern high terrain and continue through much of Tuesday. Cooler temperatures will take hold across the state for Halloween Tuesday. A weather disturbance will also push across the southern tier of the state, delivering decent rounds of showers through Tuesday morning.

Right now, it does appear things will be clearing out just in time for Trick-or-Treaters Tuesday evening. Expect rebounding temperatures and more sunshine Wednesday before another weather disturbance potentially impacts the state late this week.