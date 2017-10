ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The six game suspension is back on for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

A U.S. District Judge denied a request for a preliminary injunction to block the suspension after hearing arguments from the NFL and NFLPA.

For now Elliott is ineligible to play until December 17 when the Cowboys face the Oakland Raiders.

In the meantime, the Cowboys defense continues to shine. Mickey Spagnola has the details in his latest report.