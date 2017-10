MESQUITE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Dona Ana County.

Officials say there was a head-on collision on I-10 in Mesquite on Saturday night.

The preliminary investigation shows that a car traveling west on the eastbound lanes hit another car.

The driver of the first vehicle died on scene. The other driver was not injured.

