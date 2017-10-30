Disabled student beaten and robbed outside community center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young man with autism was left with a concussion after being beaten and robbed outside the Alamosa Community Center.

“I can’t even begin to express how much this bothers me,” said Charity Kelsey, the victim’s mom.

It was a horrific attack on Kelsey’s disabled son Saturday evening.

“He’s got a concussion, he’s got swelling in his eye — his right eye. Left side is completely bubbled out,” said Kelsey.

The young man had just finished walking his friend, who was in a wheelchair, home. He was coming back to the parking lot to wait for the bus when four guys approached him.

“They told him that if he tells anybody that they’re going to light him on fire and watch him die,” said Kelsey.

A camera mounted outside the community center captured the suspects walking into the parking lot. Another angle shows them as they approached the victim, and one began talking. Kelsey said he was asking her son for a cigarette.

“My son is autistic. He’s the kindest person in the world and for them to do this, it’s heartless. It’s completely heartless,” said Kelsey.

After stealing his backpack the suspects ran off, but one came back and joined another, continuing to stomp on the victim.

Nevertheless, Kelsey says she’s thankful for everyone who has reached out so far.

The four suspects are described as African American with medium builds. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Albuquerque Police.

