Community gathers to remember New Mexico legend Al Hurricane

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Family and friends gathered to remember the life of the “Godfather of New Mexican Music” Al Hurricane.

The legendary musician died last week at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer.

He was honored Monday by the public with a traditional service at the Queen of Heaven Church.

The pastor spoke of the influence of Al Hurrican’s dozens of albums and his importance in New Mexican culture.

Another memorial is planned at Civic Plaza once the Al Hurricane Pavillion is complete. The pavilion was named in Hurrican’s honor earlier this year. 

