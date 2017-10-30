BBBS Mentor 3.0

The transition between high school and college is one of the most difficult. A new school, a new way of learning and a seemingly larger-than-life campus. It can be a lot for a teen to take in.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico is graduating their first Mentor 2.0 class with Mentor 3.0. The mentorship extends into the transition from high school to college with the mentors helping their mentees facilitate the extraordinary change between learning environments.

The program is just getting started, so if you’re interested in becoming a mentor or a mentee, visit BBBSCNM.org.