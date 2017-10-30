APS kindergartners have highest unexcused absences among elementary kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many young students are not making it to class on a regular basis at Albuquerque Public Schools.

According to new numbers from the Albuquerque Journal, it says that roughly 17 percent of kindergartners had 10 or more unexcused absences last school year.

This is the highest rate in elementary school grades, but the numbers decline as the grades progress.

APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy says the problem is the misperception that kindergarten is like daycare, rather than serious learning time.

