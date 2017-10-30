Albuquerque’s own Alex Bregman making headlines after game winning hit

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KRQE)- Astros fans are likely waking up still reeling from Sunday night’s thrilling Game 5 win over the Dodgers. They can thank New Mexico’s own Alex Bregman for scoring the game-winning hit.

Bregman, who graduated from Albuquerque Academy, is making headlines from ESPN to the New York Times. Everybody is talking about his game-winning hit.

The walk-off hit by Bregman finally ended the five hour long, ten inning game. It has also put them closer to winning the World Series, which would be a first in franchise history.

“I think this World Series has been a good example of our team’s whole season. We’re going to put together good at-bats. We’re going to fight to the end and now look at us. We are one win away from being World Series champions,” said Bregman after the game.

Through nine innings, Bregman had contributed a hit and a walk. It’s his first career walk-off hit and it came at the most crucial time.

The final score of the game was 13-12, one of the highest-scoring games in World Series history.

Bregman and the Astros now have a 3-2 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Game 6 of the World Series is Tuesday night.

