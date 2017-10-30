Albuquerque house shy of Halloween shock value but still turning heads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An elaborate Halloween display in an Albuquerque neighborhood is turning heads, but not for its shock value.

The home near Lomas and Wyoming takes a classic approach with plenty of Jack-o-Lanterns and skeletons, but it stops short of guts and gore.

Homeowner Ian Gioseffi works all year to put all of the pieces together. He uses vintage decorations and handmade artwork.

“We have kids that have come back for ten years, they were seven the first time they saw the house and now they’re 17, and they say, this is the house we were telling you about, these are the guys,” Gioseffi said.

Gioseffi also says Halloween has always been a special holiday for him.

