ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – I-40 westbound closed Monday at the Tijeras exit 175 due to a four-vehicle crash, according to a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s tweet.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office worked quickly to reopen the area.

I40 Westbound between MM 170-175 is back open. 754 — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) October 30, 2017

Information is limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

