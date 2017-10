ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Fire Department helped make the week of a little girl.

Friday, firefighters welcomed 3-year-old McKenzie Stevenson to the station and gave her a personal tour.

McKenzie’s mom says her daughter dreams of becoming a firefighter one day and has not stopped talking about the visit since.

————

