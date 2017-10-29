Read the full stories here:
- Al Hurricane, ‘Godfather of New Mexico music,’ dies
- 2 Albuquerque athletes playing for Astros in World Series
- JFK files release is Trump’s latest clash with spy agencies
- Founder of prominent charter school pleads guilty to embezzling millions
- New Mexico Ten Commandments monument moving after ruling
- New Mexico governor dedicates new veterans cemetery
- Trump declares opioids a public health emergency
- Sinkhole forms in southwest Albuquerque neighborhood
- Albuquerque students develop prosthetic hand for Colorado teen
- City-related accidents prove costly for Albuquerque taxpayers
- Northern California may need years to recover from wildfires
Click here to view the Week in Photos Gallery.
Week in Photos
Week in Photos x
