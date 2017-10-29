Week in Photos

Al Hurricane, known as the “Godfather of New Mexico music” for developing a distinct sound bridging the state’s unique Hispanic traditions with country and rock, died Sunday.

Albuquerque athlete Ken Giles, #53 of the Houston Astros, pitches during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Part of a file, dated Nov. 24, 1963, quoting FBI director J. Edgar Hoover as he talks about the death of Lee Harvey Oswald, released for the first time on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, is photographed in Washington. The public is getting a look at thousands of secret government files related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination, but hundreds of other documents will remain under wraps for now. The government was required by Thursday to release the final batch of files related to Kennedy's assassination in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

On Wednesday, Scott Glasrud, founder of Southwest Learning Center charter schools, admitted to stealing millions and lying to the FBI. He now faces up to five years in federal prison.

The Bloomfield Ten Commandments memorial is pictured, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 at Bloomfield City Hall. The U.S. Supreme Court sided with a lower court, the the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, that ordered Bloomfield to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the lawn outside City Hall. (Jon Austria/The Daily Times via AP)

Governor Susana Martinez and other officials gathered Wednesday in Gallup to mark the dedication of what will be the second of four proposed cemeteries for veterans who live in rural areas of the state.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as first lady Melania Trump and other attendees look on during an event highlighting the opioid crisis in the U.S. October 26, 2017 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Trump plans to authorize the Department of Health and Human Services to declare a nationwide public health emergency in an effort to reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths across the nation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Residents in a southwest neighborhood are now dealing with a soggy mess after a truck hit a fire hydrant Thursday, causing a sinkhole to form.

An Albuquerque robotics class created a 3-D printed hand at no charge for a Colorado teen after a traumatic accident.