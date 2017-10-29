Video shows man being arrested after breaking into dry cleaners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video captured by News 13 shows the moment a man accused of breaking into a dry cleaners was arrested by police Saturday night.

It happened at Marinas Dry Cleaners, located at Central and Lomas.

Police responded to an alarm going off at the shop and arrived to find Aaron Cagle inside.

KRQE News 13 video shows Cagle nonchalantly picking up and putting down items in the shop, looking at clothes and even spraying his hair with something.

All the while officers have guns pointed at him. The officers tried to talk to him but eventually, police broke the glass of the front door and arrested him with the help of a K-9.

It is unclear why he was there.

A judge has yet to set his bond.

