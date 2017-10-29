State Police respond to fatal head on crash in Dona Ana County

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)– New Mexico State Police were called out to a head on crash in Dona Ana County, Saturday night.

The crash happened on eastbound I-10 near mile post 150 around 10:20 p.m..

Once on scene, officers learned that an Oldsmobile sedan traveling westbound crash head on into a Chevy coupe.

The driver of the Oldsmobile was pronounce deceased on scene by the medical investigator. The driver of the Chevy was not injured in the crash.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

No other details have been released.