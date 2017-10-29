SSN: Cowboys improve to 4-3 on the year after 33-19 win over Washington

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys bettered to 4-3 on the year after they beat NFC East rival Washington at their place on Sunday. The Cowboys looked great offensively and the reason for that was Ezekiel Elliot.

The 2nd year running back was in full form on Sunday, as he finished with 150 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. The Team will know by Monday if Zeeke will be eligible or have to sit 6 games after his hearing.

The Cowboys will now move on to host the Chiefs on Sunday that game will kick off at 2:25.