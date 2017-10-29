Report: Los Alamos lab comes up short on emergency drills

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) – A nuclear safety panel says Los Alamos National Laboratory has come up short during drills intended to show how the northern New Mexico lab would respond to potential emergencies such as radioactive leaks or earthquakes.

A letter sent this month by the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board to U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry says the board found numerous weaknesses dating back to 2014.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that among a long list of criticisms and findings listed in a report sent with the letter, lab crews regularly failed at establishing adequate incident command capabilities during the simulated emergencies.

The National Nuclear Security Administration said steps are being taken to improve emergency preparedness and response based on the lessons learned from the past drills and exercises.