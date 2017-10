FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police need help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police say Arianna Jim was supposed to be staying a friend’s house in the area but was not found there.

They say she was last seen at La Terraza Apartments around 5:15 p.m. She was wearing a black Nike jacket, black tights and Converse.

Anyone was information is asked to call dispatch at (505) 334-6622.