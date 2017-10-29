Man shot and killed at former mayoral candidate’s campaign headquarters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a man shot and killed someone at the campaign headquarters of a former mayoral candidate.

It happened just before 11 last night at write-in candidate Stella Padilla’s campaign office near Central and Rio Grande.

According to court documents, Steve Kramer showed up to the office while a woman who works for Stella Padilla was inside. Kramer, who appeared to know the woman, asked to use the bathroom. The woman told officers Kramer was making grunting noises and whistling to himself while inside.

That is when Vincent Gutierrez came by the office. Gutierrez lives in a trailer in the parking lot there and was promised some furniture from the Padilla campaign after the election.

While the three were inside, Kramer allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Gutierrez.

A criminal complaint says Kramer then asked the woman, “Was I not supposed to do that?” and said, “We need to go out the back door. I don’t want to have to kill you.”

KRQE News 13 spoke with the girlfriend of Gutierrez.

“My baby was with the Lord. He has no…no enemies. Everybody loves him. He does nothing but pray for everybody out here. Why would somebody want to shoot him?” she said.

The girlfriend adds that she and Gutierrez had a great relationship with the Padilla campaign. She is left stunned and shocked by what happened.

Police say Stella Padilla was not there when the shooting happened and her exact relationship with Kramer is unclear.

Kramer is in jail as of Sunday night, charged with an open count of murder.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps