BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was hit and killed by two cars in the South Valley Sunday night.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say the man was hit along 2nd Street between Rossmoor and Woodward.

BCSO says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash with one of the two drivers involved. That’s still be investigated.

The man’s name has yet to be released.

As of 9:30 p.m., both directions of 2nd Street are closed in that area.