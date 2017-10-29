Man arrested for inappropriately touching girls he was babysitting

By

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A registered sex offender is behind bars for inappropriately touching three girls that he was babysitting.

According to court documents, James Highfield admitted to the disturbing accusations after the girls, ages 4, 8 and 8, told their mother what happened.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s detectives say the 62-year-old also admitted to taking pornographic pictures of the girls.

It is unclear what his relationship is to the mother of the children but she told deputies Highfield had been babysitting the girls since August.

Online records show Highfield is a convicted sex offender out of Alabama and South Carolina.

BCSO says Highfield violated his conditions of being a registered sex offender by not providing his current address in the South Valley or place of employment, which Highfield claims is an Albuquerque security company.

