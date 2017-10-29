Locals gather to celebrate Dia de los Muertes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members gathered to celebrate the lives of loved ones lost.

Sunday’s Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, event featured art, entertainment and colorful displays in keeping up with the traditional Mexican holiday.

It took place at the South Broadway Cultural Center.

People could also bring photographs and offerings to leave at altars for the departed.

“They usually adorn it with their favorite food. If they like tamales, or if they like to have a glass of gin every now and then, and that’s how they pay tribute to their loved ones who have passed on,” says artist and organizer Goldie Garcia.

Dia de los Muertos is officially celebrated between October 31 and November 2.

