Following convicted killer’s retrial, widow speaks out

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – From nearly 30 years behind bars to just 15.

A widow is grieving again after her husband’s killer went back to trial and ended up being sentenced to a lot less time.

Memorial day 2011, a group of motorcyclists were leaving a biker rally in Red River when Juan de Dios Cordova drove his pickup truck into them, killing Marc Wolfe and injuring his wife, Debby Hill.

Cordova ran from the scene. Rio Arriba County Sheriff deputies tracked him to his home, where they say he was drunk in bed with the keys to his truck in his pocket.

In 2012, Cordova was convicted and sentenced to 29 years in prison. Now, that sentence has been cut almost in half.

“I was disappointed,” Debby Hill said.

Two years ago, the New Mexico court of appeals overturned the conviction saying Cordova’s rights were violated when deputies went into his home without a warrant that night.

Deputies said they went in because they believed Cordova might be injured and in need of help.

So a re-trial was granted. Wolfe’s wife said another trial was another heartache.

“It’s being victimized all over again and it makes you angry,” Hill said.

That second trial wrapped in august. He was convicted of everything but DWI. On Thursday, Cordova was sentenced to 15 years.

“I think and still think the first judge got it right. Completely right,” Hill said.

Hill said the initial 29-year sentence helped her cope, “the closure is for the judicial part. The emotional part, the part of your soul that is taken. That never goes away,” she said.

To her, the new sentence is a slap in the face and is part of a larger problem in the state – DWI and the judicial system.

“It’s like wake up. Wake up, New Mexico. Wake up,” Hill said.

Cordova has already served six and a half years of this new 15-year sentence.