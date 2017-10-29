Day of the Tread bicycle ride raises funds for local kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was a chance for one local teen to pedal along just like everybody else, and he did it for a good cause.

“Kids in wheelchairs don’t often have the opportunity to do a lot of things,” explained Ahtza Chavez.

For the first time, her 15-year-old Hunter Chavez is trying out his new wheels riding with the Zia Freewheelers Adaptive Cycling Team.

His bike was courtesy of the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.

“Being able to just be on a bike especially one that has these big nubby tires that he can just roll over anything is awesome for him. It gives him a nice sense of freedom and that ability to go wherever he wants,” Chavez said.

Hunter was one of the hundreds of cyclists taking part in Day of the Tread.

“It’s a unique event because there aren’t many fundraising events where the actual beneficiaries are participating in the event, so it’s really special to us,” Scott Hubbard said.

Festive riders, Hunter included, cycled through the city in sugar skull face-paintings, bumble bee getups and even decorative bikes, taking part in 12 to 62-mile routes.

“We are so lucky to be involved with Day of the Tread,” said Liz McGrath, Pegasus Legal Services for Children co-founder.

All riders Sunday logged miles for Pegasus, a non-profit that provides legal services for children.

“It is so needed now more than ever, we’re finding that especially with the opioid epidemic- the number of kids that are out there on their own without anybody to help them,” McGrath said.

A fundraiser on wheels, to make sure local kids thrive.

