Chris’ Sunday Forecast

After a cold morning, temperatures will warm up for this afternoon. Temperatures today will be a few degrees warmer when compared to Saturday afternoon.

The weather will not stay quiet for long, however. Tomorrow a cold front moves into eastern New Mexico. This cold front will keep temperatures back in the 40s and 50s for afternoon highs in the east to start the week. On top of the falling temperatures will come the wind. Canyon winds will pick up out of the east in Albuquerque tomorrow afternoon and evening. So temperatures will be cooler stepping outside on Halloween for Tuesday.

A weather disturbance will be moving across the region at the same time the cold front pushes into the state. This combination will also provide the chance for scattered rain and mountain snow showers Monday night into Tuesday. Snow accumulations are expected to be light (1-3″) and favor the Northern Mountains along with the San Juans of southern Colorado.

New Mexico warms back up beginning on Wednesday and the weather looks pretty quiet to end the week.