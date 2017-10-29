Boy’s wheelchair transformed into racecar for Halloween

NEW YORK (KRQE) – A wheelchair-bound boy from New York is getting to live a dream this Halloween as a racecar driver.

6-year-old AJ Ballard suffers from a genetic disorder affecting his brain development.

This Halloween, his wheelchair is being transformed into an elaborate bright red racecar so he can be his favorite character from the cartoon Blaze and the Monster Machines. 

“After his first Halloween, I said, ‘We’re going to make the best of every day and every holiday presented to us,'” said AJ’s mom Jennifer Ballard.

The project was the work of the Magic Wheelchair Organization, a nonprofit that builds costumes for kids with disabilities.

