4-Star Recruit Drue Drinnon commits to play at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- 4-Star Recruit Drue Drinnon was in town this past weekend taking a look at UNM and this basketball program. Sunday night it was released that Drinnon had decided to commit to play for the Lobos.

This is a big get for the Lobos because this 6 foot high school senior guard can definitely play. Drinnon tweeted this out today on his decision to play commit to play for UNM:

Drinnon had offers from Florida, Kansas State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and VCU. The High School senior is finishing up his high school career in Fort Lauderdale in Florida.