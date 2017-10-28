UNM Drops 3rd straight game on Saturday 42-3 at Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Lobos did not find a rhythm at all on Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming, as the Cowboys just ran over the Lobos on Saturday in a 42-3 win. The Lobos were held scoreless for 3 quarters of football, and their only points would come off of a Jason Sanders field goal in the 4th.

Wyoming QB Josh Allen would finish with 234 yards, 4 TDS, and no interceptions. The Lobos on the other hand finished with 69 total yards passing, no TD’s and 5 interceptions. Overall the Cowboys had 309 total yards a lot better than UNM’s 184.

UNM drops to now 3-5 overall and 1-4 in MW play. They only have 4 games to try and get to 6 wins and bowl eligible. They will start with Utah State next week in Albuquerque. That game will be Saturday at 3:30pm.