Ten Commandments monument standing in Santa Fe since the 60’s

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE) –There’s been a lot of buzz about the Ten Commandments monument in Bloomfield, New Mexico, which has been ordered to come down by the Supreme Court.

But there’s another Ten Commandments monument in New Mexico that hasn’t gotten much attention – if at all.

Along Cerrillos Road, in front of Santa Fe fire station 3, There’s a fading Ten Commandments monument most don’t realize has been there since the 1960’s.

Mitch Schmitt’s grandfather was one of the Fraternal Order of Eagles members who helped bring the monument to Ashbaugh Park. And Schmitt doesn’t want it to come down anytime soon.

“I don’t think that there’s any reason to move it,” said Schmitt.

News 13 reached out to the city to see if anyone has complained about the monument, or if there are any plans to move it or take it down. We didn’t hear back, but the Santa Fe New Mexican reports the city said there have been no complaints.