Runners celebrate Halloween with Sugar Skull Fun Run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Runners got into the spirit of Haloween Saturday as they ran along the Bosque decked out in face paint.

Bernalillo County hosted the Sugar Skull Fun Run, beginning at the Hispanic Cultural Center.

From tiny tots to senior citizens, the county says about 180 people registered to participate.

“Oh today we had a lot of fun. It was the 4th annual Bernalillo County Sugar Skull Fun Run, Dia de los Muertos themed event, tt’s a 5k and 10k event. A lot of people came out tonight,” said Bernalillo County Spokesperson Catherine Lopez.

Even furry friends came out in their own costumes.

The money raised by the event will go toward the Bernalillo County Quality of Life fund.