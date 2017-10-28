Rio Rancho Police search for Cold Stone robber

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police are looking for an ice cream crook.

Last Saturday, police say a woman robbed the Cold Stone Creamery in Rio Rancho.

She was seen leaving in a white car.

It is unclear if this incident is connected to a recent Baskin Robbins robbery in Albuquerque in which a white Crysler 300 was used as the getaway car.

That incident happened on October 25 and ended with the arrest of three women.

If you know anything about the Rio Rancho Cold Stone robbery, you are asked to call the police.