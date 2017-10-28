Paul Weir coaches his first game at UNM in Lobos BYU charity exhibition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) -Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team fell to BYU 79-73 in a charity exhibition game Friday, but may have won over some fans along the way. The Lobos played like a scrappy bunch from start to finish and was even in position to win against a BYU team that had a definite size advantage.

The Lobos lost the rebound battle 48-33 and also struggled shooting the ball. The Lobos shot a little over 37 percent for the game while the Cougars hit nearly 52 percent of their shots. Sam Logwood was the high scorer of the game with 23 points. The Lobo veteran also had six rebounds and two steals to go along with his point total.

He was the only Lobo in double figures. BYU also only had one player in double figures. Yoeli Childs had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars. Lobo newcomers Troy Simons and Antino Jackson each had 8 points. Lobos forward Joe Furstinger finished with 9. The Lobos played aggressive defense, speeding the Cougars up and forcing turnovers.

The Cougars had 23 turnovers. An announced crowd of 4,902 attended the game with proceeds going to the Hurricane Harvey Relief effort. Total figures on how much money was raised has not yet been released. The Lobos will start the season November 11 when they host Northern New Mexico.