ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-New Mexico Football Friday served up a close battle in District 1 Class 6A. The Piedra Vista Panthers outlasted Volcano Vista by two points. Our Jared Chester took in a Game of the Week battle between Eldorado and La Cueva. The Bears came away with the victory. The defending champions of Class 6A was also a winner on Friday. The Rio Rancho Rams defeated district rival Cibola.

NM Football Friday Week 11 Pt. 2

Titletown continues to roll in Artesia. The Spirit Stick is decided by the closest margin ever. Belen remains undefeated after another shutout. It’s a short night for Los Lunas as they mercy rule Valencia.

NM Football Friday Week 11 Pt. 3

In this block of the Football Show, we start with a look at the Power Poll. Manzano still sits atop the list with La Cueva right behind. Then its on to Roswell, as Van Tate has highlights from the UFO City and also from Moriarty. Jared Chester comes back on the show to give us the New Mexico Ford Dealers Thursday Night Rewind.

NM Football Friday Week 11 Pt. 4

In the final block of this week’s Football Show Van Tate starts things out with the Utility Block Company Block of the Week. Then Van has a look at more highlights from Roswell with NMMI this time, and then its off to Estancia with Big Red. Van Then has the schedule for Saturday’s game.