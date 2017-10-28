Man arrested for threatening family over parking space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man’s determination to get a parking spot put him in jail.

APD says a family headed to El Modelo on 2nd street was pulling into the restaurant parking lot when David Fajardo pulled up beside them in an SUV and pointed a gun at the family, which included a 7-year-old girl.

Police say the family told Fajardo he could have the parking spot but Fajardo continued to threaten them by flashing gang signs.

He also claimed his cousin works at “MDC” and would kill the family,

The 31-year-old was using his mother’s car to get around town.

He quickly turned himself into the police and needs $100 to get out of jail.

