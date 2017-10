ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Little goblins and ghouls roamed among the lions and monkeys Saturday.

It was the annual Zoo Boo event in Albuquerque. Kids and parents came out for games, haunted habitats, costume contests and trick-or-treating.

Children between four and twelve got into the zoo for free if dressed up.

The event wrapped up at four Saturday afternoon.

