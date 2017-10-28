Farmington men arrested in prostitution sting

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A prostitution sting in New Mexico landed two men behind bars.

It targeted Massage Asia and The Blue Home Spa in Farmington.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says it teamed up with the AG’s Office along with Farmington and Bloomfield Police Departments to conduct the undercover operation.

One of the men arrested was Logan Crockett, accused of offering to pay for sex with a 15-year-old. He is also facing child abuse charges for leaving his 4-year-old alone to commit the crime.

The other man, Nelson Murdock, is charged with soliciting a prostitute.

The Sheriff’s Department says the owners of Massage Asia are facing charges of promoting prostitution.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps