Farmington men arrested in prostitution sting

By Published:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A prostitution sting in New Mexico landed two men behind bars.

It targeted Massage Asia and The Blue Home Spa in Farmington.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says it teamed up with the AG’s Office along with Farmington and Bloomfield Police Departments to conduct the undercover operation.

One of the men arrested was Logan Crockett, accused of offering to pay for sex with a 15-year-old. He is also facing child abuse charges for leaving his 4-year-old alone to commit the crime.

The other man, Nelson Murdock, is charged with soliciting a prostitute.

The Sheriff’s Department says the owners of Massage Asia are facing charges of promoting prostitution.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s