Dogtoberfest raises money for local shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local brewery went to the dogs Saturday, all for a good cause.

New Mexico Pets Alive held its annual “Dogtoberfest” at Broken Trails Brewery in Albuquerque, featuring local vendors and family activities.

Organizers say proceeds from today’s adoption event will go toward the no-kill shelter’s veterinarian bills, which can reach more than $250,000 a year.

“We help about 750 to 800 dogs and cats a year. These are all puppies, kittens, cats, and dogs that don’t have life-saving options. We take them in if we don’t have a foster,” said Melissa Roberts of New Mexico Pets Alive.

New Mexico Pets Alive is working to reach a goal of $5,000 in donations during the month of October.