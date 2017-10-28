Chris’ Saturday Forecast

After a cold morning, temperatures will be a bit warmer compared to Friday afternoon. More spots today will be feeling temperatures back in the 50s, 60s and 70s this afternoon. The warming trend will continue on Sunday and the weather will be mild into Monday.

Another weather disturbance and cold front, however, will crank up the wind and send temperatures tumbling once again on Tuesday for Halloween. The front and weather disturbance will also bring the chance at showers for Trick-or-Treat on Tuesday.