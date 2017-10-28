Astros, Dodgers keep same batting orders for Series’ Game 4

Houston Astros fans celebrate after there win against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 3 of baseball's World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Houston. The Astros won 5-3 to take a 2-1 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are staying with the same batting orders for Game 4 of the World Series.

Center fielder Chris Taylor leads off Saturday night for the Dodgers, followed by shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman Cody Bellinger, right fielder Yasiel Puig, second baseman Logan Forsythe, catcher Austin Barnes, designated hitter Joc Pederson and left fielder Enrique Hernandez. Left-hander Alex Wood pitches.

Center fielder George Springer tops the Astros’ order, followed by third baseman Alex Bregman, second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right fielder Josh Reddick, designated hitter Evan Gattis, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez and catcher Brian McCann. Right-hander Charlie Morton is on the mound.

Los Angeles won the opener 3-1, Houston rallied to win Game 2 7-6 in 11 innings and the Astros won Game 3 by a 5-3 score for a 2-1 Series lead.

