APD catches man responsible for southeast Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After several days on the run, Albuquerque Police say they have nabbed the man who shot and killed another man earlier this month, then rode away from the crime scene on a bicycle.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness overheard Markerius Crawford and Tubaya Perez arguing outside an apartment complex.

Crawford was upset Perez had stolen his car and crashed it. The argument escalated and Crawford took out a gun and shot Perez multiple times, killing him.

The witness says Crawford attempted to move Perez’s body at first but he eventually rode away from the scene on a bicycle.

After talking with friends and family of the victim, police were able to track down Crawford as the alleged killer.

He is now charged with an open count of murder and appeared in court Saturday morning.

The state is looking to keep Crawford locked up until trial.

Crawford has a short criminal history in New Mexico that dates back to last year. It includes charges of driving a stolen vehicle.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps