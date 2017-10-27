World Series Game 3 shifts to Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — The World Series moves to Houston for Game 3 Friday, after the Astros and the Dodgers split the first two games in Los Angeles. Game 2 turned out to be one of the craziest games in World Series history as it continued into the 11th inning. George Springer hit a two-run drive in the 11th inning, making the final score 7-6.

Lance McCullers Jr. starts for Houston against Yu Darvish. The Astros are 6-0 at home this postseason.

Watch tonights game on Fox New Mexico at 6 p.m.

And on this date in baseball history…

1985 — The Kansas City Royals, behind Bret Saberhagen’s five-hitter, beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 in Game 7 of the World Series. The Royals became the sixth team in major league history to rally from a three-games-to-one deficit to win the World Series.

1986 — The New York Mets won the World Series with an 8-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 7.

1989 — The World Series resumed after a 10-day delay because of the San Francisco earthquake. Oakland, behind two homers by Dave Henderson, beat the Giants 13-7 in Game 3.

1996 — After two humbling losses at home, the New York Yankees won their first World Series title since 1978 with a 3-2 victory over the defending champion Atlanta Braves in Game 6.

1999 — Roger Clemens pitched the New York Yankees to their second straight World Series sweep, shutting down the Atlanta Braves 4-1. The Yankees won their record 25th championship — third in four years.

2004 — The Boston Red Sox became World Series champions at long, long last. Johnny Damon homered on the fourth pitch of the game, Derek Lowe made it stand up and the Red Sox won Game 4 3-0, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals for their first crown since 1918. Manny Ramirez, who batted .412 (7-for-17) with a homer and four RBIs, was named Boston’s first World Series MVP.

2006 — The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2 in Game 5 to wrap up their first Series title in nearly a quarter-century and 10th overall.

2007 — Jacoby Ellsbury went 4-for-5 leading Boston to a 10-5 win over Colorado and a 3-0 series lead. Ellsbury became the first rookie with four hits in a World Series game since Joe Garagiola accomplished the feat for St. Louis in 1946.

2008 — Tampa Bay’s Carlos Pena hit a tying single into soggy left field just minutes before umpires halted play in Game 5 of the World Series because of rain in the middle of sixth inning. The game was suspended.

2010 — Freddy Sanchez and the San Francisco Giants chased Cliff Lee early, roughing up the postseason ace for an 11-7 victory over the Texas Rangers in the World Series opener. Sanchez doubled three times in the first five innings and finished with three RBIs.

2011 — David Freese homered to lead off the bottom of the 11th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals forced the World Series to a Game 7 by rallying from two-run deficits against the Texas Rangers in the 9th and 10th. Freese hit a two-run triple just over a leaping Nelson Cruz to tie the score 7-7 in the ninth inning against Neftali Feliz. Then, after Josh Hamilton put Texas ahead with a two-run homer in the 10th off Jason Motte, Ryan Theriot hit an RBI ground out in the bottom half and Lance Berkman tied it 9-9 with a single. Freese’s game-winning shot to center came off Mark Lowe.

2012 — Ryan Vogelsong escaped trouble three times and Gregor Blanco hit a go-ahead triple to lead San Francisco over the Detroit Tigers 2-0 and move the Giants into a 3-0 World Series lead.

2013 — Another wacky end to a World Series game as Game 4 finished with a pickoff play, a first in postseason history. Jonny Gomes hit a decisive, three-run homer as the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 to tie the series at two games apiece. Koji Uehara picked off rookie pinch-runner Kolten Wong at first base for the final out — with postseason star Carlos Beltran standing at the plate.

2015 — Alex Gordon hit a tying home run with one out in the ninth inning, Eric Hosmer hit a sacrifice fly against Bartolo Colon in the 14th inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Mets 5-4 in the longest opener in World Series history.