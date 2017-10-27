Tractor Brewery hosts an evening of Strangest Things in Albuquerque

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – You can get your Strangers Things fix without sitting in front of the TV this weekend.

Saturday, Tractor Brewing is hosting an evening of the “Strangest Things in Albuquerque” to celebrate season two of the hit TV show.

You can take a risk in the blind date booth, watch a puppet show or listen to the DJ play hits from the 80s.

“We have Octopus and the Fox, we have a goose fortune teller, we have a tarot card reader, we have shooting galleries…” said Jeremy Kingter of Tractor Brewery.

The party starts Saturday at 7 p.m. at the 4th Street location.

Click here for ticket information.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s