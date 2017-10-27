Tractor Brewery hosts an evening of Strangest Things in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – You can get your Strangers Things fix without sitting in front of the TV this weekend.

Saturday, Tractor Brewing is hosting an evening of the “Strangest Things in Albuquerque” to celebrate season two of the hit TV show.

You can take a risk in the blind date booth, watch a puppet show or listen to the DJ play hits from the 80s.

“We have Octopus and the Fox, we have a goose fortune teller, we have a tarot card reader, we have shooting galleries…” said Jeremy Kingter of Tractor Brewery.

The party starts Saturday at 7 p.m. at the 4th Street location.

Click here for ticket information.

