The UNM Marching Band wakes up the KRQE morning crew

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Anyone having trouble waking up need only turn on KRQE for the inspiring sounds of a marching band — or at least that was the case on Friday.

The UNM Spirit Marching Band performed in-studio to promote the 40th Annual Zia Marching Band Fiesta, which will be held on Saturday, October 28 at University Stadium.

For serious lovers of marching band music, this local competition is a must-see and it’s one of the largest of it’s kind in the Southwest. 32 Bands compete, with the top ten advancing to the final round of competition. Bands of America© judging criteria are used to determine scores and placement.

If the early morning mini-performance was any indication of the joyful exuberance that can be expected by the competitors, earplugs may be recommended.

For more information, visit the Zia Fiesta website.