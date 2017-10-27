Teens facing felony child porn charges after allegedly sharing nude photos of classmates

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police say at least two teens are facing felony child pornography charges and several more could soon be, too.

Detectives with LCPD are looking into four cases of teens taking, sending and sharing lewd photos of other young teens.

“I think two of them might have been at the same school, but not connected at all,” LCPD spokesman Dan Trujillo said. “…to have four in one week, that’s very unique for us.”

Each case is slightly different, but all come with serious consequences. In one incident, police say a 13-year-old girl took explicit photos of her 13-year-old friend and then shared those images with others.

In another, a 13-year-old girl took a nude photo of herself and sent it to her same-age boyfriend who then shared it with his friends.

In the third case, a 15-year-old girl took an explicit photo of herself and sent it to her 15-year-old boyfriend, who police say then posted the picture to a Snapchat app account. It’s believed a large group of people saw it after that.

“We’re still looking at who’s the registered owner of that Snapchat account, and we’re trying to find out who else is on that account,” Trujillo said.

There’s also a fourth case detectives just learned about that is now being investigated.

Several victims are left traumatized as, at this point, two 13-year-olds face felony charges. The 15-year-old boyfriend is expected to be charged soon, possibly along with several more students involved.

LCPD is stressing parents talk to their kids about this kind of thing.

“We want parents to educate their kids, to monitor their social media and cell phone usage… and then for teens, we want them to be aware to not assume that pictures are just deleted by their friends,” Trujillo said.

In 2016, the state legislature enacted an exemption for teens ages 14 to 18 consensually “sexting” each other. As the law reads, however, it’s still a crime for teens to distribute images without the pictured child’s consent.

Police are not naming the schools the children went to or the kids involved.

