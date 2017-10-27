Teen accused of school threat released from juvenile custody

By Published: Updated:

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) – A 17-year-old boy accused of threatening to “shoot up” Los Alamos High School has been released from juvenile custody and allowed to attend an alternative education program.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports that the student will attend an alternative program at the school district’s administration building and was ordered to stay away from the high school except to attend welding classes at a nearby University of New Mexico branch campus.

Under other conditions of his release, the student cannot have a weapon on school grounds, must wear a monitoring bracelet and not have contact with the high school principal.

The student is accused of making the alleged shooting threat Oct. 18 after he was expelled for vandalizing school property while out on another conditional release from a Sept. 12 incident.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s