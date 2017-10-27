Teen accused of school threat released from juvenile custody

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) – A 17-year-old boy accused of threatening to “shoot up” Los Alamos High School has been released from juvenile custody and allowed to attend an alternative education program.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports that the student will attend an alternative program at the school district’s administration building and was ordered to stay away from the high school except to attend welding classes at a nearby University of New Mexico branch campus.

Under other conditions of his release, the student cannot have a weapon on school grounds, must wear a monitoring bracelet and not have contact with the high school principal.

The student is accused of making the alleged shooting threat Oct. 18 after he was expelled for vandalizing school property while out on another conditional release from a Sept. 12 incident.