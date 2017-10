LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Taco Bell customers chipped in to help officers capture a robber.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, Las Cruces Police were called to the restaurant after a man pulled a gun and robbed the place.

According to the police, that man is 41-year-old Gustavo Cedeno.

Police say after Cedeno fled, a customer hopped on his bike and rode after the suspect.

Two drive-thru customers also followed.

They were able to lead officers to an apartment complex, where police arrested Cedeno.

