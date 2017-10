ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Artesia Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Loretta Williams.

She was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on October 24, in the area of West Briscoe.

Williams is 5-foot-5 and was last seen wearing jeans and a sweater. She also may be driving a blue Hyundai Accent.

Police believe Williams to be in danger if not located. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Artesia Police Department.