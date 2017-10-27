Santa Fe man arrested for stealing statues from museum

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man has been arrested after stolen statues were found buried in his yeard.

Four bronze statues were taken from the Santa Fe Children’s Museum in August. They had a total value of more than $20,000.

Police were able to identify three suspects from surveillance video, including 40-year-old Adrian Bleamer.

When they searched Bleamer’s home, which is not far from the museum, they found two of the statues buried in his backyard and one in his pantry.

Bleamer’s two accomplices have yet to be charged in the case.

