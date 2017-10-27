Santa Fe employee accused of robbing couple at gunpoint

By Published: Updated:
Ricardo Martinez

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe employee is behind bars and accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint.

According to a criminal complaint, Ricardo Martinez is a custodian assigned to clean City Hall and the main library.

He was originally arrested after a traffic stop revealed he had marijuana in his car. After searching his car, police say they found a green ski mask, gray pants and an airsoft gun.

This matched the description of a man who robbed a New Jersey couple near east Palace and Cienega Street in Santa Fe.

Police say Martinez stole a wallet and a purse from the couple. He then used their credit card for small purchases before ditching the items.

Police say they connected him to the robbery with security footage.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s