Santa Fe employee accused of robbing couple at gunpoint

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe employee is behind bars and accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint.
According to a criminal complaint, Ricardo Martinez is a custodian assigned to clean City Hall and the main library.
He was originally arrested after a traffic stop revealed he had marijuana in his car. After searching his car, police say they found a green ski mask, gray pants and an airsoft gun.
This matched the description of a man who robbed a New Jersey couple near east Palace and Cienega Street in Santa Fe.
Police say Martinez stole a wallet and a purse from the couple. He then used their credit card for small purchases before ditching the items.
Police say they connected him to the robbery with security footage.
