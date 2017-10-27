Santa Fe employee accused of robbing couple at gunpoint

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe employee is behind bars and accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint.

According to a criminal complaint, Ricardo Martinez is a custodian assigned to clean City Hall and the main library.

He was originally arrested after a traffic stop revealed he had marijuana in his car. After searching his car, police say they found a green ski mask, gray pants and an airsoft gun.

This matched the description of a man who robbed a New Jersey couple near east Palace and Cienega Street in Santa Fe.

Police say Martinez stole a wallet and a purse from the couple. He then used their credit card for small purchases before ditching the items.

Police say they connected him to the robbery with security footage.

