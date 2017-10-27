October 27th Morning Rush: Cold temperatures expected across New Mexico

1. The wind will be coming down this morning as the cold front continues to push farther south and west today.

2. A deputy who fired shots at a suspect earlier this week is on standard administrative leave. BCSO Deputy Charles Coggins was confronting JC Perales, who at the time was a suspect in a knife assault on a mail carrier. Coggins says he was chasing Perales, when Perales pulled out a gun. Coggins then fired five shots. Perales was not hit and dropped what turned out to be a BB gun. This is Deputy Coggins’ fourth shooting in the line of duty.

3. Albuquerque Police is trying to let the public know about its reform efforts through a new website. The department has launched “APDReform.com.” It’s full of summaries the department wrote about how it thinks its navigating the department’s reform effort. The site is also full of court documents filed by the DOJ and the Independent Monito

4. One New Mexico school is under fire after officials suspended an eighth grader for her “nerd” costume. Ashlin Bluemer dressing up for nerd day at P.R. Leyva Middle School in Carlsbad but the principal told her that her shorts were too short. She also had leggings on underneath. Ashlin was put into in-school suspension without her mom’s knowledge. KRQE News 13 asked for a copy of the school’s dress code, but have not received one.

5. Albuquerque’s Route 66, a historic metro motel, and even 66 Cafe are all getting worldwide attention for appearing in a music video at the top of the charts. They’re all featured in pop star “Bebe Rexah’s” video that features county music’s “Florida Georgia Line.” The owner of Grandview says they hope the singers mention Albuquerque.

Morning’s Top Stories