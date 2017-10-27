New carry-on procedures at Sunport to be announced Friday

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Transportation Security Administration is expected to announce the new carry-on procedures at the Albuquerque International Sunport Friday.

Officials say they will highlight what passengers can expect when going through the security screening process. They also will address the new procedures for the screenings of electronics larger than a cell phone. 

The TSA says the new procedures will be implemented at every airport nationwide in the coming weeks and months.

